ELMSDALE: Police are interested in speaking with a suspect of interest who paid for a carton of cigarettes with a counterfeit Canadian $100 bill at an Elmsdale gas station on Feb. 23.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police were called to the gas station after a customer paid for their purchase with the fake money and left with the change.

“The suspect used the bill to purchase a carton of cigarettes and left with the cigarettes and the change,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “Upon arrival, police learned an identical bill was passed earlier this year but had not been reported to the police.”

He said the bills are easily recognizable as they are inscribed with “this note is not legal tender” “Moner [sic] for film and video” “This note is for motion picture use only.”

S/Sgt. Bushell said the investigation is ongoing.

He said police want to remind business owners to take extra care when accepting large denominations. Canadian currency is very safe and loaded with innovative security features which businesses and customers alike can review by visiting the Bank of Canada web site.

If anyone has information about this matter, or recognizes the individual pictured above, please contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.