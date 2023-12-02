NOVA SCOTIA: East Coast Credit Union is excited to share that 2023 has marked our credit union’s 90th Anniversary in Nova Scotia.

Established in 1933, East Coast Credit Union has been a steadfast beacon in our communities, dedicated to cooperatively sharing, growing, and evolving together.

With a rich history of guiding our members toward financial success, East Coast Credit Union continues to innovate and collaborate with our cooperative values in mind.

To celebrate this milestone, we invite you to join us for the grand opening of our East Coast Community Corner in Antigonish. This new community space, located on the second floor of our Bergengren Branch, reflects our commitment to supporting our cooperative communities for years to come.

An open-concept meeting and events space, the East Coast Community Corner will give community groups a modern and fully equipped purpose-built space to host meetings, workshops, events, and gatherings.

CEO, Ken Shea, commented on this milestone and newly renovated community room.

“At East Coast Credit Union, we recognize that our greatest success comes when we gather together and lend a hand. Our East Coast Community Corner is a chance for us to offer a space for community groups and partners to come together in a modern facility designed for collaboration.

“Deepening our commitments to our communities continues to be our focus as we look for ways to offer more than just sponsorships and donations to our community organizations. It re-affirms our dedication to fostering the collaborative spirit here at home.”

Community members are invited to join in the celebration as they embark on the next chapter of their journey together.

The official grand opening and 90 th Anniversary celebration will be held, on Thursday, Dec. 7 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Bergengren Branch, 257 Main Street, Antigonish.

Shea said the Credit Union looks forward to sharing this exciting milestone with their valued members and community partners.

