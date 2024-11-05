Election 2024: Churchill, N.S. Liberals announce a better deal for commuters

From a release:

HALIFAX: N.S. Liberal Leader Zach Churchill highlighted his party’s plan to ease traffic congestion, improve commute times, and offer Nova Scotians more transportation options.

“Traffic congestion is a major concern for many Nova Scotians, particularly in the HRM,” said Churchill. “To truly address this issue, we need proactive solutions that truly benefit Nova Scotians–not just short-sighted measures that make the situation worse.

“Our plan puts commuters first, invests in critical infrastructure, and protects the environment.”

The Nova Scotia Liberal Plan tackles traffic issues from multiple angles, focusing on both long-term infrastructure improvements and immediate congestion relief.

New MacKay Bridge: Rather than encouraging more traffic on the bridges, a Nova Scotia Liberal government would partner with the Halifax Dartmouth Bridge Commission to replace the aging MacKay Bridge.

A new, six lane bridge with active transportation infrastructure and dedicated lanes for bus rapid transit will make daily commutes faster and more reliable.

Free Public Transit: The Nova Scotia Liberals are committed to making public transit free throughout the province, saving people time and money on their daily commute.

Bus Rapid Transit: By working closely with HRM, a Nova Scotia Liberal government would be a funding partner in the municipality’s proposed bus rapid transit, a project that would streamline bus routes and reduce travel times across key commuter corridors.

Flexible Work Arrangements: To further reduce the number of vehicles on the road, the Liberal plan would promote flexible work arrangements, getting more Nova Scotians off the road during peak congestion time.

Stopping Houston’s Efforts to Double the Population: The Nova Scotia Liberals would immediately reduce Tim Houston’s unsustainable immigration levels until there is necessary infrastructure to accommodate that growth.

Former Leader of the Green Party of Nova Scotia and new Nova Scotia Liberal candidate for Sackville-Uniacke, Thomas Trappenberg, was with Churchill to endorse today’s announcement.

“For years, I’ve studied transit because I know it can make a real difference–not only for our environment but for people’s everyday lives,” said Trappenberg. “I’m excited to run for the Nova Scotia Liberals in this provincial election because I know that they are in the best position to create real, lasting change.

“Meaningful policy shifts happen when we work together, and I’m thrilled to stand alongside Zach Churchill to make a real impact for Nova Scotians.”