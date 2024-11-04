Election 2024: N.S. Liberals announce fully-costed platform

From a release

HALIFAX: N.S. Liberal Leader Zach Churchill unveiled the Nova Scotia Liberal Party’s fully-costed platform to deliver a better deal for Nova Scotians.

The plan was unveiled Nov. 4 by Churchill in Halifax, before he headed out campaigning, including a stop at the Irving big Stop in Enfield with Hants East candidate Shannon MacWilliams. He had lunch with MacWilliams and supporters.

“Over the past week, it’s become obvious that Tim Houston called this needless election because he expects voters to give him more power,” said Churchill.

“This campaign, we want to earn the trust and support of Nova Scotians with a real plan that delivers a better deal for them and their family.

“Our platform is a contract with Nova Scotians, and I intend to deliver on it.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Nova Scotia Liberals are ready to deliver bold solutions to address the province’s shared challenges by focusing on five key pillars:

More Money in Your Pocket: The first major step a Nova Scotia Liberal government would take to address the cost of living crisis is to implement a package of tax cuts that will save the average family $3,000 a year. We’ll also bring forward measures to lower power rates and grocery bills.

A Roof over Your Head: Housing is one of the most important challenges facing the province. A Nova Scotia Liberal government has a multi-pronged plan to build 80,000 new homes, protect renters, and support seniors and first-time home buyers.

Rethinking Health(care): The Nova Scotia Liberals will rethink how we approach healthcare in this province, from building and expanding 40 collaborative care clinics to investing in healthcare infrastructure that supports the needs of patients and healthcare providers.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Sustainable Economic Growth: Growth is critical to our province, but it must be done sustainably. A Nova Scotia Liberal government would limit population growth to in-demand workers and their families until we have enough housing, healthcare, and schools to support more growth.

A Government That Works For You: A Nova Scotia Liberal government would be a government that works for the people. That starts by reforming the political process so that the legislature reflects the will of the people, implementing the Coastal Protection Act on day one, and ensuring Nova Scotia has a strong justice system.

“For three years, Nova Scotia has had a government that has been all promise, no progress,” said Churchill. “A Nova Scotia Liberal government will change that.”