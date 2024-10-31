HALIFAX: While Nova Scotians have been struggling with the rising cost of living, the provincial revenues have surged over the past two years.

On Oct. 31, Liberal Leader Zach Churchill laid out a transformative plan to put money back in the hands of Nova Scotians with a comprehensive tax cut package.

“There’s no need for Nova Scotians to have the highest tax rate in the country,” said Churchill.

“The government has enough money, people don’t. Our plan changes that.

“Our party will lower taxes so that Nova Scotians can keep more of their hard-earned money.”

The Nova Scotia Liberals would implement the following package of tax cuts:

Cut the HST from 15% to 13%, which will save the average family $1,416 each year.

Lower incomes taxes by raising the basic personal exemption amount to $15,705. This

will save the average family $1,270 each year.

Double the basic personal amount adjustment for earners under $75K, which will save

the average middle class family $311 each year.

Combined with removing the HST from all food sold in grocery stores that was announced earlier this week, these measures would save the average family more than $3,000 a year.

“Tim Houston promised tax breaks, but people deserve more than the half measures he is offering,” said Churchill.

“We’re stepping up with bold tax cuts to save families thousands every year.”