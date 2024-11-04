HALIFAX: NDP Leader Claudia Chender announced a new Affordable Homes Rebate for the hundreds of thousands of Nova Scotian renters and homeowners struggling to cope with soaring housing costs.

The rebate was announced in Halifax on Nov. 4.

The rebate will save Nova Scotians with household incomes less than $70,000 per year an average of $900 on their rent or mortgage.

“For the last three years, the Houston government — like the Liberals before him — did nothing to address skyrocketing housing costs,” said Chender.

“Now, every month, people are forced to spend too much of their paycheque on housing. Instead of building homes people can actually afford, the Conservatives’ plan has been to let wealthy developers build expensive condos.

“These units don’t make our communities more affordable for average people. Nova Scotians really need a break, now.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

New Democrats are committed to ensuring that everyone can have a home they can afford and a little more money in their pockets.

Half of all the households in Nova Scotia have an income of less than $70,000 and would qualify for Chender’s proposed rebate.

“Unlike the tax cuts announced by the Conservatives and Liberals that favour their rich friends, this rebate will put more money back in the pockets of Nova Scotians who need it,” said Chender.

“New Democrats will make sure hundreds of thousands of people in this province have more breathing room to cover the cost of groceries, to pay their bills, and to buy other essentials.”