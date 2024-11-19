From a release

HALIFAX: Roads and highways across Nova Scotia will see a once-in-a-generation investment for repairs and expansions under a re-elected PC government, Tim Houston announced on Nov. 19.

“I’m proud to announce today that a re-elected PC government will invest hundreds of millions of dollars in new roads and highways,” Houston said.

“Whether we are talking about highways in the HRM or our gravel roads in our rural communities, every Nova Scotian has the right to safe and reliable travel whether they are going to their home, work, school or anywhere else.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Houston announced that under a re-elected PC government, the province will spend $810 million on roads and highways in HRM.

These projects will take place over the next five years and represent the largest-ever investment in HRM’s roads and the largest investment in time savings for residents battling traffic.

The PC government has already invested more than $500 million this year alone on improving roads, including highways, repaving, bridge replacements, maintenance and other infrastructure work.

“When combined with our 2024-2025 capital plan, our PC government will invest over $1.3 billion in roads and highways over the next five years,” said Houston.

ADVERTISEMENT:

“This historic investment shows how we feel about Nova Scotia’s future: that we are a province of growth, of action, and that we are meeting the challenges of the future,” said Houston.

Houston highlighted additional investments in infrastructure that the PC Government has made, including the Rink Revitalization and Community Generator Fund in rural communities as well as investments in the Seal Island Bridge and new CBRM electric buses.

“We are the only party that is prepared to both put Nova Scotia first and have a platform for the entire province,” said Houston.

“Let’s keep investing and building in the roads, highways and other infrastructure we need.”