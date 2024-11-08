SHUBENACADIE: A 39-year-oled man from Elmsdale is facing charges after causing a disturbance at the Shubenacadie provincial court house.

Const. Preston Burns with East Hants RCMP said the disturbance took place on Nov. 4.

He said police were called to the courthouse after a report of a man threatening and assaulting staff.

“Upon arrival, officers learned that earlier, the man was watching court proceedings as a member of the public when an altercation ensued,” said Const. Burns.

After being ordered to leave the courthouse numerous times, the man threatened and attempted to strike at an on-duty sheriff.

“He was arrested on site and remanded into custody until November 18.,” said Const. Burns.

David John Simms, 39, of Elmsdale has been charged with Disturbing the Peace, Assaulting a Peace Officer and Uttering threats against a person.