Enfield Fire department steps up to ensure letters get to Santa

ENFIELD: With concern that local Enfield area children’s letters may not get to Santa, volunteer firefighters in the community went the extra mile.

Firefighters asked Santa if they could put up a letter mailbox where kids can place their letters, especially with the postal strike ongoing.

The fire department said on their Facebook page that they will make sure all the letters get to Santa.

“His elves will make sure they come back to the fire hall for delivery,” the fire department said.

They encourage local area children to drop off their letters in the mailbox at the fire department.

Only thing is to include your return address.

“While Santa surely knows where all you live we may need some help at the firehall,” the department concluded in their post.