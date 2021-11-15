FALL RIVER: Police are investigating after three Fall River businesses at two locations were hit overnight Nov. 15 with graffiti related to the COVID-19 vaccine.
The businesses hit were the Fall River Guardian on Hwy 2; the Shoppers at the Fall River Shopping Plaza; and the Fall River Family Practice medical clinic, located in the same building as the Shoppers.
According to the Guardian, they were hit at about 11:30 p.m., they told The Laker News freelance video journalist Matt Dagley.
Halifax District RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau said police were advised of property damage at two locations by the owners of the businesses.
She said the investigation is ongoing.
