FALL RIVER: The Canada Games aren’t just about athletes showcasing their talent and skill, but also for the musical performers as part of the Illumination Festival.

One of those artists that is set to perform during week two in Summerside is Indigenous musician DeeDee Austin. The Fall River resident is scheduled to hit the Convention Centre stage at Credit Union Place in Summerside at 9:30 p.m.

Austin said she’s never performed in Summerside, so to get asked to has put her on Cloud Nine. The singer has a new single Natural, Born Original will be available on all streaming platforms on March 5. You can pre-save here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/deedeeaustin/natural-born-original .

“I’m very honoured, excited, and appreciative to be part taking at the Canada Games,” she told The Laker News. “I’m looking forward to giving them an opportunity to hear my music and see me live.”

Austin’s website lists another performance on March 5 in Charlottetown but at a “To Be Announced” event. The closing ceremonies for the Canada Games is March 5.

She was asked if she had any news on another upcoming performance, which she said she did.

“Unfortunately I can’t say anything yet Pat – but stay tuned,” she said with a smile.

Enfield’s Classified is set to perform on The Seaport Stage in Charlottetown on March 3. Waverley’s Moe Kenney took to The Seaport Stage on Feb. 23.

Austin has had a busy time in recent months outside of rehearsing for the Canada Games show on March 4. She has participated in a three-day writing camp at Funk Island with some of her favourite East Coast artists.

“Three weeks ago I spent a week at White Point Resort with Music Nova Scotia attending a business conference,” she said. “I got to learn about the different aspects of building and managing a music business.

“At this year at ECMA’S I am so grateful to be playing four performances with my band.”

She will also be playing during the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) this summer, plus travelling to the Stan Rogers Festival in Canso for a show.

“I look forward to reconnecting with my pals, and networking to create new ones,’ she said.

Last week, Austin was nominated for Women In Music Canada Honours award.

“I’m so humbled to be on the list with the other nominees as there are big names on the list,” she said.

She plans on attending the award ceremony on March 8 in Toronto, Ont.

Austin is thrilled to get to showcase at an event where the competitors are around her own age.

“When I was asked to perform at the Canada Games, it made me feel very grateful,’ said Austin.

“I’m so thrilled to be performing for the celebration of a group of achievers.”