STEWIACKE: Minor injuries resulted from a garage fire that spread to a nearby camper trailer in Stewiacke on Thursday night.

Firefighters from Stewiacke, with mutual aid from Hilden, Brookfield, Indian Brook, Milford, and Lantz responded, said Deputy chief Brandon Verboom in an email interview.

“There was heavy fire showing upon arrival of firefighters,” said Verboom.

“It had begun to spread to a nearby camper trailer but we got it extinguished quickly.”

Smoke is seen from the garage fire. (Submitted photo)

He there was no concern of it spreading to a nearby home.

The firefighters were on scene for approximately three hours as they snuffed it out.

Between all the departments that responded, there were 40 firefighters on scene.

EHS and RCMP were also reportedly on scene.

