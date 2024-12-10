Flames compete hard at Avonview boys basketball tournament

KENNETCOOK: The Hants North Flames competed hard at the recently held Avonview High boys basketball tournament.

The Kennetcook-based Flames played three games in total in the tournament.

Hants North was 1-1 heading into the bronze medal game of the tournament against Bayview High.

In the tournament, HNRH started with a win over the host 67-42 led by Jordan Young with 20 points.

Kuper Densmore notched 15 points to help the victors.

Against JL Isley in the semi-final, the Flames came up short by eight points 59-51.

Kouper Densmore led the scoring with 18 points.

Jordan Young and Kaleum Hennigar each contributed 10 points.

That left the Flames in the battle for third place overall.

In the bronze medal game, Bayview came out firing and went on to win 85-59 over a game Hants North squad.

Peyton White and Jordan Young led the Flames offence with 14 points each.

Now Hants North gets ready for the HERH tournament that is Dec. 13-14 in Milford.