MILFORD: Four Hants East Rural High Lady Tigers have been named to the Metro High School girls hockey league all star game.

The game, featuring team Black and Team Light, will take place Feb 15 at the Sackville Arena.

Puck drop is set for 8:30 p.m.

Organizers say that admission is simply a cash or food donation to Feed Nova Scotia.

Named to the team from HERH were:

Sydney Babineau a grade 12 forward who has recorded a goal and two assists in 15 games played this season.

Defenceman Katie Lemmon from the Belnan area. She has tallied three goals and two assists for five points in 15 games played.

She also has two penalty minutes.

Goalie Callie McKay was named to the team for her impeccable performance during the first half.

The senior at HERH has a 4-1 won-loss record surrendering six goals against for a 1.00 Goals Against Average and a .940 save percentage.

Team leading scorer Sheridan MacDonald, a Grade 11 student, earned a selection to the team for her seven goals and three assists in 13 games played this season for HERH. She has one power-play goal and four penalty minutes.

The roster for HERH was announced on the teams Instagram and our Pat Healey was tagged in their post so this is how we were aware of the selections.