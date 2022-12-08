FRABA’s Light up the Holidays contest map released

FALL RIVER: Holiday lights are shining bright throughout the Fall River area, and the Fall River and Area Business Association (FRABA) wants you to check them out.

About 14 homes in Fall River, Miller Lake West, and Fletchers Lake have entered the FRABA Light up the Holidays Contest, and now it’s residents time to go check them out.

Here is a map of the homes that are participating. There are three judges who will be checking each out, and a winner will be determined from their scoring.

The map in JPG format. (FRABA photo)

FRABA wants you to gather up your loved ones, some hot chocolate and the map to get into the holiday spirit this weekend. Your neighbours have been busy decorating their homes and we invite you to head out and tour our showcase!

“We can not wait to see all the by viewing all the beautifully decorated homes in our community again this year,’ FRABA said in a post on Facebook.

“They truly get you in the Christmas spirit.”

The map can be downloaded in PDF or Google Map link format from the Events tab at www.fraba.ca.

Beginning Dec. 5, each home that is aprticipating will be showcased on FRABA’s social emdia channels (Facebook and Instagram).

Here is the Google Map link to the map of the homes participating:

https://www.google.com/maps/@44.8290588,-63.616677,11z/data=!4m3!11m2!2sB7vVPhgHTpOrWNVhnVueow!3e3 .