From the Cruiser – Dec. 11, 2025

Over the past week, members of the East Hants RCMP responded to 141 calls for service.

The following is highlights of calls form the week as provided by Sgt. Scott MacRae with East Hants RCMP.

One of the suspects police are looking to identify in a theft at the Shoppers. (RCMP photo)

The second suspect RCMP are looking to identify. (RCMP photo)

Request to Identify

East Hants RCMP are looking to identify the following two individuals.

They are being sought in relation to a theft from the Elmsdale Shoppers Drug Mart.

Anyone with information can report to the East Hants RCMP at (902)883-7077.

You can also contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(T.I.P.S.) or crimestoppers.ca.

File 20251796886.

Traffic Offences

East Hants RCMP issued 10 Summary Offence Tickets during this period for speeding, fail to obey traffic sign, operating an unregistered vehicle, no insurance, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker. East Hants RCMP are reminding the public to ensure that their vehicle paperwork is valid and up to date in order to legally operate their motor vehicle in Nova Scotia.

MVC’S

Police attended to 19 traffic collisions.

Residents of East Hants should reduce speed and pay attention to the road/road conditions as the weather gets worse in the winter months.

Lynn Marshall. (RCMP photo)

East Hants Most Wanted

This week East Hants District RCMP’s most wanted is Lynn Marshall who is wanted in relation to Mischief and Fail to Comply with Undertaking charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

