ENFIELD: Over the past week (June 21 to June 28) officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 116 calls for service.

The following call breakdown is provided by S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

ANOTHER THEFT AT NSLC ELMSDALE

On June 22, East Hants RCMP received a complaint of a theft of 15 bottles of liquor from the Elmsdale NSLC.

The suspect is described as a white male, thin and in his 50’s. He has been identified and is believed to be responsible for similar thefts throughout HRM.

Police continue to investigate, and charges are pending, said S/Sgt. Bushell.

RCMP, GRADE 5 STUDENTS TIE

It was a big matchup on June 24 as serving and retired officers from East Hants RCMP battled Grade 5 students at Maple Ridge Elementary School in a friendly, but no-holds-barred game of ball-hockey.

The gym roared with cheers from student spectators as the two teams battled for supremacy.

After four periods, the game ended in a draw at 11-11.

A rematch is a certainty and will take place once the Mounties catch their breath, and the media can be in attendance.

BREAK-AND-ENTER INVESTIGATED

Police are investigating a break-and-enter into a home on a property in Barr Settlement on June 26.

S/Sgt. Bushell said that police were informed a suspect had broken into a home, camper, and storage pods in Barr Settlement. Various items were taken.

Officers encourage anyone with information on this matter to report it to East Hants RCMP at 883-7077 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

EAST HANTS MOST WANTED: Enfield man sought on outstanding 2021 warrant

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Christopher Wade Ross, 32 of Enfield.

Christopher Wade Ross is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 145(4)(A) Fail to comply with undertaking

· Criminal Code Section 145(2)(b) Fail to attend court

This charge stems from an incident which took place in November 2021 in Shubenacadie.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Christopher Wade Ross.

Anyone who sees Christopher Wade Ross is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

