From the Cruiser – Nov. 23-29

ENFIELD: Over the past week (Nov. 23 to Nov. 29), East Hants RCMP responded to 83 calls for service.

TRACTOR TRAILER MVC

On November 28, East Hants RCMP received a complaint of a motor vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer vs. a traffic light pole in Elmsdale.

The investigation revealed the driver was turning right onto Highway 2 from Highway 214 when his truck collided with the traffic light pole.

Police said there were no injuries.

ROAD RAGE REPORTED

A Lantz resident called East Hants RCMP on Nov. 28 to report that while driving home from work a male motorist got mad at him, started yelling, and threw a pipe against his car, causing damages.

The suspect then followed the complainant to his neighbourhood.

Police said the suspect vehicle was a white Suzuki, but the plate did not match the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

East Hants RCMP are asking anyone who has knowledge of this matter to contact the police at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

East Hants Most Wanted: U.S. man sought for theft warrant

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Robert Francis O’Donnell, 53 of the United States.

Robert Francis O’Donnell is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 334(B) – THEFT OF CAR

· Criminal Code Section 463(A) ATTEMPT-ACCESSORY TO OFFENCE – ROBBERY WITH WEAPON

This charge stems from an incident which took place in Milford on December 11th, 1996.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Robert Francis O’Donnell.

Anyone who sees Robert Francis O’Donnell is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

