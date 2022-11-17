From the Cruiser – Nov. 9-Nov. 16

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week (Nov. 9 to Nov. 16), members of the East Hants RCMP responded to 96 calls for service.

MOTORCYCLE STOLEN

On November 11, East Hants RCMP responded to a complaint in Lantz of the theft of a motor cycle.

The victim described the motorcycle as an antique red 1960 Honda.

Police are asking anyone with information on this matter to call the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

LUMBER THEFT IN HANTS NORTH

On November 13, East Hants RCMP responded to a complaint of theft of Lumber from Tennecape.

The lumber, which was a few years old but valued at between $2000 and $3000, was taken from the yard of a local resident.

Police are reminding all East Hants residents, businesses, and home builders to take precautions to secure building materials from theft at all times.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Public Service Announcement:

With the rising cost of fuel, and particularly diesel and furnace oil, the East Hants RCMP wants to caution the public to guard against fuel thieves as the heating season approaches.

Heavy equipment, bulk fuel storage facilities, residential and commercial furnace oil tanks are all highly susceptible. Here are some tips to deter thieves:

– Put a lock on your fuel tank

– Ensure the area around the tank is well lit

– Trim any bushes that hide a thief attempting to steal fuel

– Install a trail camera or CCTV

– Install a protective fence around the tank

– Note suspicious activity in the neighbourhood

– Consider having a dog that will bark at the approach of an unexpected visitor

– Keep tank hidden from view

– Install gravel around tank to create noise if walked upon

– Install an oil tank alarm

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Sipekne’katik man sought on breach warrant

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Seth William Maloney, 40 of Sipekne’katik, Nova Scotia.

Seth William Maloney is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 733.1(1) Breach of Probation

This charge stems from an incident which took place near Shubenacadie.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Seth William Maloney.

Anyone who sees Seth William Maloney is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

