From the Cruiser – Sept. 1 to Sept. 7

From the Cruiser is brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week (Sept. 1 to Sept. 7) officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 73 calls for service.

The following are highlighted calls as provided by East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

ATV DRIVERS REPORTEDLY IMPAIRED

On September 4, a caller in South Rawdon reported there were approximately 20 ATV’s that are just starting to come back from an ATV run to a nearby campground and that some of the operators were impaired.

Police made an immediate patrol to the campground, but the ATV’s had not returned to that location.

S/Sgt. Bushell said police want to remind ATV operators that impaired driving laws apply to all manners of conveyance.

Be it a car, truck, boat, aircraft, ATV or even a ride-on lawnmower, impaired driving is a serious criminal offense and will be dealt with accordingly.

FRAUD OVER A KITTEN

On September 3, East Hants RCMP received a report of fraud.

The victim advised they had made a $550.00 online deposit for a kitten, and then when they went to pick the kitten up, the seller was not there, and the account was closed.

This is yet another reminder to never pre-pay for items that are being sold through on-ling markets places like Kijiji or Facebook Marketplace.

STOLEN FURNACE OIL

On September 3, officers received a report from Center Rawdon that someone had stolen the furnace oil from the local parish church.

With the high price of fuel and furnace oil, police expect this trend will continue throughout the province.

Residents are strongly cautioned to take preventative measures such as locking your oil cap, using video surveillance, obstructing access to your oil tank, etc.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Fletchers Lake woman wanted on warrant for threats

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Kaleigh Anger, 27 of Fletchers Lake, Nova Scotia.

Kaleigh Anger is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 264.1(1)(A) UTTERING THREATS X2

· Criminal Code Section 430(4) MISCHIEF UNDER $5,000

· Criminal Code Section 320.14(1)(A) OPERATION WHILE IMPAIRED

· Criminal Code Section 320.14(1)(B) OPERATION WHILE OVER 80MG%

These charges stem from an incident which took place in Enfield in May 2022.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Kaleigh Anger.

Anyone who sees Kaleigh Anger is asked to refrain from approaching her and to call police. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: