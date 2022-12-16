Brought to you by:

NINE MILE RIVER: Here is a look at the calls for local volunteer fire departments in Stewiacke and East Hants for the month of November.

Call information provided comes from Nine Mile River fire; Stewiacke fire; Mount Uniacke Fire; Elmsdale Fire; Enfield Fire; Shubenacadie Fire; Kennetcook fire and Milford Fire.

For Nine Mile River fire, they had five calls in the month, eld by three mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments. They also had one suspicious odour call and one mvc.

Stewiacke fire had a relatively calm month with just six calls their lowest total in a long time.

Their call tally was led by three mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments (one was a request for their boat for a search and rescue); one mvc; one vehicle fire; and one brush/grass fire.

Firefighters in Kennetcook had eight calls in November, eld by five medical assists.

The tones also went for one brush fire; one structure fire; and one garbage fire.

Milford Fire was called to eight emergencies in November; seven of which were to Mutual Aid departments.

The department was dispatched to one MVC; one fire alarm; three structure fires; one chimney fire; and two vehicle fires.

Firefighters with Milford would like to remind everyone to please keep their Christmas trees watered daily to prevent them from drying out and causing a potential fire hazard.

For Elmsdale fire they heard their pagers go off 27 times, led by 15 medical assists. They also responded for six alarm activations; three mvc’s; two fires; and one fire investigation call.

Enfield Fire had 27 calls in November. They responded to 22 medical assists; three mutual aid requests; one mvc; and one alarm activation call.

For firefighters in Mount Uniacke, they heard the “sound of their people” 23 times last month, led by 18 medical assists.

The fire trucks also rolled to two structure fires; one vehicle fire; one other/misc.; and one alarm activation.

Shubenacadie fire responded to nine calls in November, led by five mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments. Firefighters also heard their pagers tone for three mvc’s and one false alarm activation in Hardwood Lands. The mutual aid calls were to Maitland for wires down; Maitland for a structure fire; mutual aid medical assist call that they were stood down from; Indian Brook for a structure fire; and for a vehicle fire in Indian Brook.

From the Firehouse is brought to you by: