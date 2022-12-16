ENFIELD: The Fire Service Association of Nova Scotia (FSANS) recognized five volunteer firefighters from across East Hants on Dec. 11.

As part of the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal presentation to residents of East Hants by Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald, the FSANS’s Rod Neilsen was on hand as well.

The presentations of the medals to the five firefighters took place before family and friends at the Enfield Legion.

Among the recipients of the FSANS presentations for service and volunteerism to their communities were:

Mac Noble, Elmsdale Fire

Steve Swinimer, Nine Mile River Fire

Gail Fillion, Nine Mile River Fire

Kory Orchard, Lantz Fire.

Tyler Dauphinee, Nine Mile River fire chief.