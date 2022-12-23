Generosity shines in food drive for Hants North Food Bank

ELMSDALE: The generosity of East Hants residents left Hants North Food Bank volunteer Lorraine Royles speechless.

At the Elmsdale Superstore on Dec. 17, Royles was representing the Hants North Food Bank at a Stuff the Cruiser food drive for the Kennetcook-area food bank held at the Superstore. It was organized by Michelle MacLeod, Asset Protection with the Superstore in partnership with East Hants RCMP.

“It’s just so overwhelming,” said Royles. “People are so generous. They’re coming in and getting an item that we need.

“It’s going to be a very Merry Christmas.”

The food drive saw almost $775.20 in food donated, along with $464 in cash.

MacLeod said as she’s new to the area, she wanted to do something to get to know the community.

“I wanted to raise money for a local food bank and then I heard that Hants North really needed donations, so I called the RCMP, and they were more then willing to come on board for a Stuff the Cruiser food drive,” she said.

She said the support is awesome.

“I was nervous at first, but seeing the people come in and donate I’m pretty happy,” said MacLeod.

MacLeod talked about the partnership.

“It’s really good to see how we’re working together,” she said.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said they were more than happy to help out. He was pleased with the level of support it was receiving.

“I think it’s fantastic to see,” he said. “It shows the generosity of those in the Corridor to support those in the outer regions of the Municipality.”

The shelves at the Hants North food bank are getting low, so this support means the world.

“There’s a lot of people in need that’s for sure,” she said. “We’re trying to support them in any way we can.”

Royles thought it was great to see the partnership between the RCMP and the Superstore to support their food bank.

“It’s just fantastic,” said Royles. “It’s awesome.”