Glenholme man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant: police

GLENHOLME: Colchester County District RCMP is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man currently wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant in relation to offences that occurred last night in Great Village.

Justin Ray Rushton, 30, from Glenholme, is wanted and facing charges of Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Break and Entering with Intent, Uttering Threats, Mischief, and Theft of Motor Vehicle.

Rushton is described as being 5-feet-11 and 180 pounds.

He has blond hair and blue eyes.

The pickup truck. (RCMP photo)

Investigators believe Rushton may be travelling in a white Ford F-350 bearing Nova Scotia licence plate GZW870.

Police have made several attempts to locate Rushton, and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Justin Ray Rushton is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call the Colchester County DistrictRCMP at 902-896-5000.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.



File #: 2024-1533574