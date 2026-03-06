Halifax Water customer portal privacy incident under investigation

Water flows from pipes. (Pexels.com photo)

HALIFAX: Halifax Water has temporarily shut down its Customer Connect online portal while we investigate unauthorized access to information associated with the portal.

There is no indication that financial information is at risk.

Halifax Water has activated its incident response processes and has notified the appropriate authorities.

The company said they apologize for the concern and inconvenience this may cause.

“Protecting customer information and maintaining reliable service are top priorities for Halifax Water,” the release said.

Halifax Water is currently investigating what happened and strengthening protections before Customer Connect returns to service.

They will provide another update on Monday, March 9.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be Halifax Water and you are unsure, hang up and call us back using the phone number listed on our official website.

Halifax Water will only call during normal business hours.

Halifax Water is currently not contacting customers regarding this incident.

If you receive a call, email or text message, please ignore them.

If any customers have any questions or concerns, please contact their Customer Care Team at 902-420-9287 during normal business hours, Monday to Friday,8:00 AM – 6:00 PM.

For more information on Halifax Water, please check www.halifaxwater.ca,.

You can also visit them on YouTube, or Twitter @HalifaxWater, Facebook, or call our Customer Care Centre at 902-420-9287.