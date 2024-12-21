LANTZ: Eric Hanley scored twice, and the Rangers U-15 rang off six straight goals to earn a victory over the Rage in N.S. U-15 Major Hockey League play.

The game was played at the Keith Milelr Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex.

In the teams final home game before the Christmas Break, the Rangers fell behind to the Harbour Rage early in the first period, despite getting a lot of good shots on net.

However the tide turned after Hanley scored a powerplay tally with 12 ticks left in the opening stanza.

From that point on anytime the Rangers had a scoring chance the puck would end up in the back of the net.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Jack Kendell is credited with the game winner when he made it 2-1 as he deked out the Rage goalie by going right at the last second and wiring the puck to the back of the net.

Trigg Chaulk followed that up to make it 3-1 when he went down and did a move of his own which ended up seeing the puck find space between the goalie’s pad and the post on the goal net.

Hanley, Mason Cole, and Kade Romaine also had goals for the Rangers, who sit in sixth place in the 12-team league.

Andrew Urquhart picked up two assists in the win.

Single helpers came from Romaine, Cole, Scott Corkum, Nash Neufeld, and Jake Willmott.

Noah Palk turned aside 27 of 28 shots he faced.

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)

Trigg Chaulk of the Rangers puts the puck between the pad and goal post. (Healey photo)

Battle in front of the Rage net. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)