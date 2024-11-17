Hants North Flames capture invitational basketball tournament

Besides the host Flames, also taking part will be Central Kings; Kings Edgehill (both in the Blue division with the Flames).

In the Gold division was South Colchester; Forest Heights; and Westisle (from PEI).

Against Central Kings, it was the Flames getting out to a commanding 29-13 lead early and not looking back.

Leading the offence was Kaleum Hennigar with 17 points and Peyton White with 14 points.

Also contributing were Jordan Young with nine points and Lincoln Densmore had eight points.

In the championship final, the Flames played against Division 2 provincial finalist from 2023 Forest Heights. Hants North came out on top 87-60.

The Flames were led by Jordan Young with 22 points; Peyton White with 14 points, while Lawson Grant and Kaleum Hennigar each had 12 points.

A Gators player tried to fly over a Hants North player to the basket. (Healey photo)

