KENNETCOOK/MILFORD: The Hants North Flames girls volleyball team have found a helper.

The Flames won the Division 3 volleyball championship and the right to host the provincials.

However, their gym can only hold one court, whereas School Sport Nova Scotia rules state the host needs to have two courts.

So the Flames team went to work and found a willing partner for the Dec. 6-7 provincial championship.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Riverside Education Centre in Milford, a 37.1-kilometre trek or half an hour by time from Hants North, will team up to host with the Flames the provincials.

In a post late Friday, Hants North Rural High said on their Facebook page that part of this tournament will be held at REC, with the final few games taking place at Hants North.

That means parent and student volunteers are required to assist with numerous items.

“We have a hard-earned reputation of hosting excellent provincial tournaments, and we are hoping to continue this tradition,” the post ended.