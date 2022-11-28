From the Halifax Cycling Coalition:

HALIFAX: Delays to the construction of cycling infrastructure are not supportable, and are strongly challenged by the Halifax Cycling Coalition.

Our membership rely on protection from vehicular traffic for their daily mobility needs. Vulnerable road users lack the physical protection engineered into motor vehicles. This means external infrastructure – bike lanes and separation from motor vehicles at intersections, where most cyclists are struck, is not optional or suitable for a long term project.

Local incident data shows cyclists are increasingly injured on our roads.

As daily users of roads designed without bicycles or micro-mobility in mind, we are disappointed by the recent announcements made by the municipality:

The cycling connection to the MacDonald bridge on the Halifax side, previously expected to be completed in 2022, will be delayed to 2024. The previously agreed-to bridge flyover design is subject to a further engineering assessment at a cost of $133,500.

The cycling network is now proposed to be completed in 2028 and not 2024.

The federal and provincial government have directed funding towards constructing cycling infrastructure in Halifax so that currently, the city is only paying 17% of the cost of updates to the cycling network. This federal and provincial financial support is due to expire in 2024. Further delays will result in the municipality needing to pay 100% of the costs for uncompleted parts of the network, making it far less likely that cycling infrastructure will be built with urgency, if at all.

A cycling city requires adequate cycling infrastructure. The municipality currently promotes cycling as an alternative to car use, however this is not a realistic alternative to driving for the majority of people without a complete and safe cycling network.

Our Integrated Mobility Plan confirms that it is car dependency that results in the highest economic and environmental costs to urban areas, not the creation of cycling infrastructure. We find it difficult to accept that delays to completing the cycling network are occurring. We believe the city’s approach requires greater flexibility, ambition, and courage with experimentation to ensure that vulnerable road user safety is treated as the urgent priority that it is.

We invite city staff and councillors to immediately consider: