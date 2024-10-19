Healey back as assistant coach for Charity hockey game in support of Braeden Bannister Memorial Fund

LANTZ: The East Hants RCMP are pleased to announce the signing of an assistant coach for their charity hockey game against HERH Tigers boys hockey team in Lantz on Nov. 16.

Pat Healey, from The Laker News, will be returning behind the bench for the game, a fundraiser for the Braeden Bannister Memorial Fund.

The game will be played at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said it was a no brainer to bring Healey back.

“He has a perfect record so why not, so he can help us go 2-0 against the HERH Tigers boys hockey team,” he said.

Further details on the fundraiser and activities on the night of are expected in the coming weeks.

So keep an eye out and come on out to the game supporting the Braeden Bannister Memorial Fund.