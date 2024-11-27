Hennigar, White spark Flames to Westisle hoops tournament title

ALBERTON, PEI.: Two big guns came through to lead the Hants North Flames to the Men’s Tip off Tournament banner in Western PEI over the weekend.

Kaleum Hennigar was named tournament all star, while Peyton White came home with the tournament MVP award leading the Flames to a perfect record.

The Flames went unbeaten in their four games to grab the championship.

The lone game that was close was the first one, where it was a one-point win.

Against Fredericton High JV, the Flames eked out the 71-70 victory.

Peyton White led the way with 25 points, while Kaleum Hennigar had 14 points.

Jordan Young notched 13 points and Kenneth Rines scored 10 points.

Against Kennebecasis Valley from N.B., the Flames recorded a 77-51 win led by Kaleum Hennigar with 16 points.

Jordan Young notched 15 points, while Peyton White put up 13 points.

In the third game, the semi-final, against host Westisle, based near Alberton, P.E.I., it was a team effort in the 83-57 victory.

Peyton White had 12 points to lead the attack.

Kenneth Rines and Kaleum Hennigar each were credited with 11 points.

Meanwhile, Kouper Densmore nailed down 10 points.

That setup the championship between two regular opponents – Hants North and South Colchester Academy.

In the final, Hants North Continued to press and came away with a 14-point win 76-62 over SCA.

Kouper Densmore led the offensive explosion with 21 points.

Kaleum Hennigar had 18 points; Peyton White had 15 points; and Jordan Young notched 13 points.