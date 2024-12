MILFORD: A local high school was one of the groups that National Gypsum made a donation to on Giving Tuesday.

In a release, from their Charlotte, N.C. headquarters, National Gypsum said they donated $1 million to be shared across 42 schools and nonprofits in the United States and Canada.

As part of the company’s ongoing commitment to the places where its associates live and work, this year’s donation supports the next generation of leaders in science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM).

Hants East Rural High School in Milford was the local recipient, receiving $25,000 for upgrades to its science labs.

The donation was presented to representatives from HERH this week.

Each year prior to Giving Tuesday, the company’s teams across the United States and Canada select local organizations that provide a meaningful impact to their communities.

Associates from Gold Bond Building Products, LLC, Gold Bond Canada, Ltd., Perma BASE Building Products, LLC, ProForm Finishing Products, LLC and Unifix Inc., nominated this year’s donation recipients.

All of the selected organizations have made a deep impact on students’ lives and education. They provide a range of education initiatives, including tutoring and college preparatory services to underserved students, learning enrichment activities, and training programs for future professionals.

“STEAM initiatives are crucial in equipping the next generation with the skills and knowledge to become innovative leaders,” said Thomas C. Nelson, chairman, president, and CEO of National Gypsum Company.

“When combined with art education, these programs not only enhance learning and creativity but also enrich life experiences, fostering a well-rounded and imaginative approach to problem-solving and innovation.

“I’m grateful that National Gypsum can support and empower such important organizations in the communities where we conduct our business.”

Communities in 20 states and two Canadian provinces will benefit from the 2024 gifts, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.