HERH’s Youth Who Care brighten Christmas for a family

MILFORD: Students at Hants East Rural High are brightening Christmas for an East Hants family.

Recently, the Youth Who Care group thanked fellow students and staff for being generous and donating money and purchasing gifts and food for a local family.

Emily and Sophie, members of Youth Who Care, filled their car with the gifts and food and dropped them off to the food bank.

The efforts by all will ensure that one family’s holiday season is a bit brighter.

“We feel so grateful and fortunate to have been able to do that with all of your help,” wrote the group on the HERH Facebook page.

