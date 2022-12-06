LENNOXVILLE, QUE.: Neleh Vigneau Sargeant put her name into two history books in the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) last weekend with her Bishop’s Gaiters women’s hockey team.

The Waverley product scored her first-ever hat-trick in her sophomore season in U-Sports women’s hockey play in the RSEQ and the team’s own history.

Vigneau-Sargeant’s hat-trick against the McGill Martlets marked the first-ever one in the Bishop’s program history.

Against McGill, the Martlets led 1-0 before the Gaiters scored twice, including the first on the night from the former Lockview High alum to make it 2-1 early in the second period.

McGill tied it about four minutes later at 2-2.

But Vigneau Sargeant kept her offensive prowess up and put the Gaiters ahead 3-2 just 1:26 into the final period before adding her hat trick tally just five minutes later on the power-play to make it 4-2.

The win also made it the first-ever three game win streak in the Gaiters program history.

A day earlier, Vigneau Sargeant had an assist as the Gaiters upset top ranked Concordia Stingers 5-3.

On the season, the Lockview High alum has five goals and five assists in 13 games played according to stats on the U Sports website.

The game marked the end of the 2022 calendar year for Bishop’s as play enters the holiday break.

Bishop’s and Vigneau Sargeant will return to action when they head to Montreal on Jan. 8, 2023 to battle the Carabins. Puck drop is 2 p.m. Eastern.