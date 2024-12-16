HOLIDAY GREETINGS VIDEO: East Coast Credit Union Fall River By Pat Healey - December 16, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The staff at the East Coast Credit Union in Fall River sends holiday wishes to all. Video shot by Matt Dagley RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR East Hants MacDonald named PC Party Caucus chair East Hants Sullivan’s Crossing makes donation to Shumilacke Food Bank News PHOTOS/VIDEO: Ground breaking for Turf Field held News Lakeview, Silversides subdivision step up for Lions Xmas Express East Hants REC students bringing awareness to harmful effects of plastic pollution News Alberta, PEI men arrested by RCMP at checkpoint for parole violations