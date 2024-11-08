LOWER SACKVILLE: The Sackville area school that had asked for veterans and CAF members attending their Remembrance Day service to not wear their uniforms, has rescinded that request.

The change came after PC Leader and Premier Tim Houston issued a statement on Thursday night calling out the decision by Sackville Heights Elementary School.

The initial notice was sent home to families last week.

An updated email was sent around 815 pm to families Thursday night.

Premier Tim Houston issued a statement earlier on Thursday night after learning of a Lower Sackville school’s request to members of the Canadian Armed Forces and Veterans.

Houston said that in demanding that veterans and members of the Canadian Armed Forces not wear their uniforms while observing Remembrance Day, the leaders at this school are disgracing themselves while demeaning the people who protect our country.

In the updated letter to families, the school apologized to their community for the decision.

“I recognize this request has caused hardm, and I am deeply sorry,” said the email from the principal.

“Our school is extremely diverse and some students who have come from countries experiencing confilict have expressed discomfort with images of war, which includes those of individuals in military uniforms.”

“Our goal was to ensure that everyone taking part in the ceremony could feel comfortable.”

The email continued saying they have the upmost respect for what the uniform represents and so have reconsidered the approach for the ceremony at the school on Friday.

“We welcome military family members to come dressed in the attire that makes them most comfortable, including uniforms,” the email said.

“Please contact the office to confirm attendance.”

It concluded saying the following.

“If your child has concerns about seeing members in uniform, please don’t hesitate to reach out … directly and we will ensure everyone is accommodated in a way that makes them feel safe.”