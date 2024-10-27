Houston launches re-election campaign; N.S. to vote on Nov. 26

From a release

HALIFAX: Premier Tim Houston today visited with His Honour, Arthur LeBlanc, Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia, who granted the Premier’s request to dissolve the Nova Scotia Legislature and call a General Election to be held on Tuesday, November 26.

“The world has changed a lot since 2021 with new challenges that require a new mandate,” said Houston. “First, we are ready to make significant, new investments focused on affordability and housing, but before we enact that plan, I feel it right that Nova Scotians should have their say.

“Second, with the instability in Ottawa and the potential of a federal election coming soon, Nova Scotia needs a government with a strong mandate to negotiate and stand up for our province against a Trudeau government that is increasingly treating us like second class citizens.”

Houston also highlighted the investments his government has made to date to improve Nova Scotia’s health care system and his commitment to building on this record in a second term.

“From day one, I have made it clear that I am going to use every second I have in this office to get things done and move this province forward,” he said.

“We have done alot but there is so much more we want to do and need to do.”

“My loyalty is only to the people of this province and I will always put Nova Scotia above partisan politics,” concluded Houston.

“I look forward to crisscrossing the province and sharing our plan for lower taxes, more doctors and higher wages. Let’s make it happen.”