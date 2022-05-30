HRM answers questions on Phosphorus Study around Carr Farm development

FALL RIVER: The HRM says a mitigative approach to the Carr Farm development and a sewage treatment plant on site will ensure no-net phosphorus export is achieved and maintained.

The Laker News sent some questions to HRM officials after a community committee that residents formed have brought forward concerns that HRM was going against its own bylaw regarding net-zero phosphorus.

The questions were aimed to give a better understanding of why the project was approved despite discovery that N.S. Environment and Climate Change documents indicate it was not to exceed 1 milligram per litre.

The Carr Farm development was done through a Site Plan Approval process, which differs then most which go through a Development Agreement process.

Laura Wright, spokeswoman with HRM, said the Development Officer approved the Site Plan Approval application, after giving consideration to the zone requirements that apply, including the methodology and findings of the study.

“That decision is what was appealed to North West Community Council who upheld the approval,” said Wright.

She said the Phosphorus Net Loading Study was prepared by a qualified professional, who recommends a suite of mitigative measures to be employed in a phased approach, both during and after construction, which will ensure that the report’s outcome of no net phosphorus export from the site is achieved and maintained.

“The study did not account for potential of increased phosphorus loading from the site into the lake, in which case the municipality accepts the Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change approval of the construction and operation of the plant, and the approval of discharge of the treated effluent,” she said.

She said the provincial approval indicates that the proposal meets the applicable standards of the Environment Act.

When asked about other developments in Fall River that included a Phosphorus study as part of their development application. She said she was unable to comment on other applications that included a sewage treatment plant in Fall River.

“There have been applications that have proceeded through the development agreement process, where the specifics of mitigation are required to be demonstrated in advance of the permitting process, which are unlike the Site Plan Approval process that is specific to Site B,” said Wright.

HRM was asked if it had been considered that there might be a higher concentration of pharmaceuticals going into a freshwater lake from the sewage treatment plant.

“Not as part of the Site Plan Approval process,’ she said.