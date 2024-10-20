HRM DISTRICT 15: Gillis defeats incumbent Russell in Lower Sackville-Beaver Bank in close race

BEAVER BANK/LOWER SACKVILLE: In what some see as an upset, long-time Sackville councillor Paul Russell was defeated by Beaver Bank resident Billy Gillis.

The end result saw a divided new riding of Lower Sackville-Beaver Bank, due to boundary reconfiguration.

The Beaver Bank portion had been previously aligned with Upper/Middle Sackville-Lucasville and was represented by Lisa Blackburn.

With the new alignment, and Blackburn not reoffering, it left the riding open.

Polling location sign. (Dagley Media photo)

Residents and the two candidates had to wait some time for the results to confirm who the winner was. It went into the wee hours of Sunday.

In the end, it was Gillis winning by 219 votes as he garnered 3,521 votes (51.6 per cent). Russell had 3,298 votes (or 48.4 per cent of the votes).

For HRM Mayor, Andy Fillmore won to replace Mike Savage.

Here is the video story from the election night with interviews with Russell and Gillis as done by Matt Dagley:

VIDEO: