HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is inviting residents to its free annual New Year’s Eve celebrations – taking place at Grand Parade on Tuesday, Dec. 31 starting at 11 p.m.

Featured performers will include Aquakultre, PINEO & LOEB ft. Ashley MacIsaac, JRDN, Jah’Mila and Andre Pettipas.

There will be a fireworks display at midnight.

The event will also be broadcast on Eastlink Community TV.

