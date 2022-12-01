FALL RIVER: The Lockview High Dragons girls basketball team hit the court firing on all cylinders as they captured the Millwood High tournament banner.

Last weekend, the Dragons went a perfect 4-0 to capture the tournament championship hosted by the Knights in Lower Sackville.

Against Woodlawn, Camryn Giddens led the offence with 20 points, while D’Aujiah Simmons notched 11 points.

Brooke Sanford contributed six points.

Giddens was the offensive star against Avon View in the team’s second game.

Simmons added nine points, while Leah Weatherhead added six points in the victory.

The two wins put the team into the semi-final against Park View.

Ellie Lancaster led the attack with 23 points for Lockview High.

Isabel Ralph added 10 points, while Leah Weatherhead contributed eight points.

In the final, it was the Dragons against the host Knights.

D’Aujiah Simmons led the balanced offensive attack in the championship win with 15 points, while Isabel Ralph added 12 points.

Sam Archibald also got on the scoresheet for LHS, scoring 10 points.

Lockview’s Leah Weatherhead was named player of tournament.

The final scores in the games were not provided.