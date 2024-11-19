Lady Flames capture Northumberland Region Division 3 volleyball banner

KENNETCOOK: The Hants North Rural High Lady Flames have captured the Northumberland Region Division 3 girls volleyball banner.

The Flames went undefeated over the weekend to capture the championship.

The team defeated Pugwash, winning 25-7, 25-7; then they played Musquodoboit and won 25-6, 25-8.

In the third game they faced Tatamagouche, winning the two sets by scores of 25-10 and 25-16.

That put the Flames in the final against Marine Drive.

Hants North clinched the banner with wins of 25-5 and 25-6.