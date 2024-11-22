KENNETCOOK: The Hants North Flames girls volleyball team have won regionals for the first time in a few years.

The win means the team will get to host the School Sport Nova Scotia Division 3 provincial championships.

However, due to SSNS rules and the fact the Flames home court is just one court and not two, the Flames may not be able to host the championship they won the right to at their home school.

As a result the community is seeking ways to host part of it at another school, but then finish it off at HNRH.

ADVERTISEMENT:

SSNS rules say that hosts home gyms need to be two courts and at the Kennetcook school there’s just one court.

“Due to us being a small rural school and not having two courts we are denied hosting provincials at our home gym,” said the Flames Head coach Taylor MacPhee.

“But our community is doing the best we can to figure out a way to have our last day of provincials at our Hants Norths home gym.”

The team ran into a similar situation last year after winning districts when they won the right to host regionals, but were denied because of the one court.

ADVERTISEMENT:

At regionals, it got started off rough with a loss to Guysburough, after they had won the opening set 25-23.

The next game was against Marine Drive, who HNRH beat 25-10 and 25-6.

That setup a “do or die” game against Canso, with the Flames winning 25-23 and then 25-20 to punch their championship final ticket.

In the final, against St. Mary’s, the tired and very short-staffed Flames—who were missing four players—came out on top with set wins of 25-21 and 25-16 capturing the banner.

“Our girls fought the toughest battle they have had all year and still came out on top, especially being down four players and having some position changes,” said player Jill MacPhee.

“We would like to recognize everyone but especially our seven graduating players who played together since grade 7 and have deserved this win like no others. One of our missing players was our Libero #2 Emily McLellan.”