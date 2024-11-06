FALL RIVER: It was senior night for the Lockview High Dragons girls volleyball team on Nov. 5.

The game was against Citadel High and played at the Fall River based school.

There was a lot of emotion as the seven Grade 12 students played their final regular season home game at the school they call home.

Citadel beat Lockview in the game.

Here are some photos of the senior grads being presented after the game.

These photos were taken and shared for use with eprmission by Trevor Allen Photography.

