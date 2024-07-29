MILFORD: A 47-year-old man from Lantz is facing alleged impaired driving offences after an early morning incident on July 19.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, the Community Policing Officer, said an officer with the Enfield detachment observed a truck parked in the Milford car pool parking lot during the early morning hours.

The cab light was illuminated and head lights were on.

“The officer approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver,” said Const. Burns.

He said that the officer noted signs of alcohol impairment,

“The man was placed under arrest and transported to the Enfield Detachment where samples of his breath were obtained,” he said.

Sean Lutley, 47, of Lantz was subsequently charged with impaired driving related offences.

He will appear in court in October.