Laser pointing incident at plane under investigation by RCMP

GOFFS: An incident involving a laser pointed at an incoming flight at Halifax Stanfield Airport is being investigated by Halifax District RCMP.

A release said that on Jan. 2, 2023 at approximately 6:50 a.m., an incoming flight was preparing to land at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport when the pilots observed a green laser appear in the flight deck.

“The pilots reported the incident to Air Traffic Control and advised that they believed the laser had been pointed from an area near the golf course on Old Guysborough Road,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall.

Halifax District RCMP responded and conducted a number of patrols in the area, which did not find anything.

RCMP officers conducted neighbourhood inquiries in the area.

Cpl. Marshall said the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

