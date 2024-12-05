HAMMONDS PLAINS: A local adventure facility is getting some support to keep people using it safer.

On Wednesday night, members of the Hammonds Plains Volunteer Firefighter Society 9Station 50) were able to present two Zoll AED units and cabinets to Hatfield Farms.

The AED’s and cabinets will be used by the adventure company to keep people in their community safer.

Early access to AED’s can make a difference, the firefighters say.

The units presented are also compatible with EHS equipment.

The presentation was made possible due to the communities support of the Hammonds Plains Volunteer Firefighter Society with the Nova Scotia Firefighters 50-50 draws.