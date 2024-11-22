FALL RIVER/EAST HANTS: Close to 10 schools in the Fall River/Mount Uniacke/East Hants area will be among 200 province-wide registered to take part in Student Vote for the provincial election,.

In the lead-up to the November 26 provincial election, as many as 20,000 elementary and secondary students are expected to cast Student Vote ballots throughout the province.

Results will be tabulated and released publicly following the end of voting on election day.

This will include the seat count and popular vote for each party, results by electoral district and individual school tallies.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Student testimonials and data will answer pressing questions about the next generation of Nova Scotians, such as their outlook on the state of our society and if/how they differ from their parents.

Student Vote is an experiential civic literacy program that provides students under the voting age with the opportunity to practice the habits of active and informed citizenship and cast ballots for the official candidates in a parallel election.

Participating schools received a variety of non-partisan educational materials to teach about government and the election process and encourage research and discussion about the issues and candidates.

Ballots, ballot boxes and voting screens were also provided for the coordination of Student Vote Day.

ADVERTISEMENT:

A list of schools registered to take part follows:

Holland Road Elementary

Lockview High School

Waverley Memorial

Georges P. Vanier Junior High

Harold T. Barrett Junior High

Summit Academy of Active Learning

Hants East Rural High School

Rawdon District Elementary School

Oldfield Consolidated Elementary

Millwood High School

Leslie Thomas Junior High

Sackville Heights Elementary

Sackville Heights Junior High

Sackville High School

Uniacke District School

Ecole du Grand-Portage

Hillside Park Elementary

Caudle Park Elementary