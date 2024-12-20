MacDonald, Wong among Ministerial Assistants appointed

HALIFAX: Two local MLA’s are among the 21 members of the legislative assembly that will take on the role of ministerial assistants.

The appointments come as the government continues to address areas important to Nova Scotians, including healthcare, housing and affordability, Premier Tim Houston said.

Houston announced the appointments on December 19.



“We have a lot of talent in this new government, and I’m pleased to have members of our team stepping up to tackle the issues that matter most to Nova Scotians,” said Premier Houston.

“We’re lowering taxes, recruiting doctors and building across the province. I’m excited for all that’s to come.”

Brian Wong, the MLA for Waverley Fall River Beaver Bank, has been appointed to Service Nova Scotia, focusing on government procurement services.

John A. MacDonald from Hants East has been appointed the assistant for Growth and Development.



The new ministerial assistants are:

– David Bowlby, Agriculture

– Rick Burns, Cyber Security and Digital Solutions

– Susan Corkum-Greek, Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, focusing on tourism

– Adegoke Fadare, Service Efficiency

– Nick Hilton, Health and Wellness

– Brad Johns, Opportunities and Social Development

– John A. MacDonald, Growth and Development

– Danny MacGillivray, Municipal Affairs

– Marco MacLeod, Energy

– Kyle MacQuarrie, Natural Resources; Gaelic Affairs

– Brad McGowan, Education and Early Childhood Development

– Tim Outhit, Public Works, focusing on the Joint Regional Transportation Authority

– Chris Palmer, Military Relations; Labour, Skills and Immigration

– Ryan Robicheau, Finance and Treasury Board

– Melissa Sheehy-Richard, Environment and Climate Change

– Damian Stoilov, Growth and Development, focusing on the Nova Scotia Loyal program

– Tom Taggart, Public Works

– Dianne Timmins, Fisheries and Aquaculture

– Julie Vanexan, Advanced Education

– John White, Growth and Development, focusing on housing

– Brian Wong, Service Nova Scotia, focusing on government procurement services.



Ministerial assistants focus on priority files in their respective departments, supporting the minister and policy development.

Ministerial assistants do not receive additional salary.