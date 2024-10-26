MADD sounds alarm on impaired driving risk during Halloween

This is a release sent to us by MADD in the U.S. however the Halloween safety tips still apply in Canada.

CANADA: MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is sounding the alarm on the heightened risk of impaired driving this Halloween, a holiday that ranks among the deadliest nights for pedestrians — especially children.

Halloween drunk driving statistics in U.S. are alarming

In 2022, 39% of fatal car crashes on Halloween in the United States involved drunk drivers, according to the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Studies show that pedestrian deaths increase by 43% on Halloween compared to other nights.

The risk is particularly high for children ages four to eight, who face a shocking tenfold increase in fatalities on Halloween.

MADD Offers Families & Drivers Vital Halloween Safety Tips:

MADD is calling on parents, trick-or-treaters, and drivers to beware of impaired driving on Halloween — as neighborhoods are flooded with children, teens, and adults in dark costumes at night, navigating areas with poor lighting.

1. Plan Ahead and Never Drive Impaired: If you plan to drink on Halloween, make a plan and do not get behind the wheel of a car or any recreational vehicle, including bikes, golf carts, or ATVs.

When you are deciding where to celebrate, plan ahead and decide how you will arrive home, whether that’s by choosing a rideshare, designating a sober driver, or using public transportation.

2. Supervise Trick-or-Treaters and Dress for Success: Parents should accompany their younger trick-or-treaters and make sure they are highly visible.

Children should carry glow sticks or flashlights, use reflective tape or stickers on costumes, and wear light colors to help them be seen by drivers.

Choose face paint over masks when possible, as masks can limit children’s vision. Be sure kids stay on sidewalks and only cross the street at corners or crosswalks, ideally in a group.

3. If You Must Drive, Be Vigilant: Sober designated drivers should be extra alert on the roads, as more impaired drivers will be behind the wheel and pedestrians will be out at night trick-or-treating.

Ensure everyone in your vehicle is wearing a seatbelt, stick to the speed limit, and drive cautiously.

4. Talk to Your Kids About Underage Drinking and Impaired Driving: Parents should have open and honest conversations with their children before Halloween about the importance of making safe choices.

MADD’s evidence-based Power of Parents Handbook is a proven resource for parents, offering strategies to safeguard their children to prevent underage drinking and ultimately impaired driving.

5. Report Impaired Drivers Immediately: If you see a suspected impaired driver, alert law enforcement right away. With children and pedestrians flooding the streets, there’s no margin for error.